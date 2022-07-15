While many of the cities who’ve hosted the World Athletics Championships boast sprawling metropolitan areas and populations far north of a million people, Eugene on the other hand has just 170,00 people. But that isn’t a bad thing according to some of the athletes competing.

Though there are other amenities like entertainment and exciting activities that some of the athletes feel the city is lacking compared to some of the other cities that have hosted meets of this caliber.

One thing that other cities who’ve hosted these championships in the past don't is the notoriously fast track Hayward Field.

Some of the athletes who have competed at the old Hayward Field are nostalgic of their memories there but agree the atmosphere of the new edition is unmatched.

Portland native and shot put world record holder Ryan Crouser led the field after day one’s qualifying heats. Crouser noted the differences between the new and the old as he’s been competing at Hayward since he was 17 years old.

“I love competing at both stadiums, the facilities and the fans are all fantastic,” Crouser said. “The acoustics in the new stadium are fantastic and it gets really really loud on the field, which is awesome to see.”

Edward Osei-Nketia of New Zealand was particularly impressed by not just Hayward Field but the city of Eugene as well.

“Today is a special day. The culture of the track is awesome. Eugene is awesome. Just so special and I'm very grateful to be here,” Osei-Nketia said.

The day was also a special one for Osei-Nketia because he broke his father’s (10.11) national record in the 100 meter dash, crossing the line at 10.08. His father’s record stood for 28 years.

Former Duck Jessica Hull, who is competing in the 1500 and 5000 meters for Australia noted the similarities between competing at Hayward for Oregon and for her home country.

“Well at least I still get to wear the green and yellow, but no ‘O’ on the chest,” Hull said “But it always feels really welcoming to come back.”

After just one day of events and nine to go, the athletes will certainly get to experience Hayward to its fullest as well as the amenities Eugene and the University of Oregon has to offer.