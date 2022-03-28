Eric Williams Jr. supposedly changed his mind on going pro and will try his luck in college basketball for one more season, 247sports wrote Monday evening.

He’s entering the transfer portal again. James Crepea of The Oregonian was the first to report the news.

After two seasons as a Duquesne Duke, Williams transferred to Oregon to play for Dana Altman and the Ducks. After two seasons, it appears, the redshirt senior looks for a change of scenery.

Williams started 32 of the 57 games he played for Oregon during a span where he averaged over 28 minutes and 9.03 points per game. This past season, Williams and the Ducks posted a 20-15 record that saw Oregon make a brief run in the National Invitational Tournament.

The 6-foot-7 senior from Port Huron, Michigan was honored during senior night as it was presumed his college career had come to a close. Evidently, only his time in Eugene has ended.

Williams has one more year of eligibility due to the NCAA COVID rules. He will have one final season of college ball to boost his stats and resume in hopes of a career in professional basketball.