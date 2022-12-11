Three minutes into the game, Endyia Rogers launched the ball from the top of the key at the three point line that landed nowhere near the basket.

Typically, a response to an airball is frustration that can later force unnecessary shots in an attempt to recover from the messy shot, but not for Rogers. After the early three-point attempt, she finished the game with six three-pointers and a total of 34 points, both a new career high for Rogers. She’s now the No. 4 ranked three-point shooter in the country.

“She was phenomenal and she did it when we needed it the most,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “We saw Endyia in all of her glory.”

After Oregon State started the game with a 9-0 run and a perfect shooting percentage, the Ducks defeated their in-state rival 75-67 on Sunday.

Before the game, Graves emphasized the importance of defending OSU’s high-low game; a tactic that opens up players near the basket from a pass near the high post area. The Beavers have the ability to force mismatches, especially in the paint, and that’s exactly what they did. Oregon State’s 6’9” center Jelena Mitrovic had Oregon’s 6’3” forward Grace VanSlooten guarding her multiple times throughout the game.

“One thing the Beavers do is they game plan and prepare better than anyone in the country,” Graves said.

While the Beavers attacked her time and again, VanSlooten, one of Oregon’s top recruits in the 2022 class, started the Ducks’ offensive rhythm after back-to-back offensive rebounds and a euro-step in the paint on subsequent plays. Offensive rebounds is something Oregon has relied on in the past to jumpstart its offense averaging 15 a game.

Guard Te-Hina Paopao, one of the team’s leading scorers, was quiet with only 12 points, but she contributed in other ways. She set up numerous pick and rolls and other scoring opportunities to allow the Ducks to inch their way closer to the lead heading into the final quarter.

“I had to feed the hot hand,” Paopao said. “It’s important to go to the person who’s creating points and plays for us.”

That mindset from the point guard helped Rogers get going on her career night.

After Oregon State played the Ducks close, the fourth quarter started out heavily in Oregon’s favor after a block from Phillipina Kyei outside of the rim and an offensive foul from the Beavers

Even though OSU continued to take advantage of mismatches near the basket, the Ducks had strong transition defense that forced the Beavers to take unwanted shots. Oregon State handed it right back as they held the Ducks to 75 total points, about 15 less than their season average, but Oregon found other ways to close out the game with a win.

VanSlooten hit two free throws late in the game to bring the score within two. That started a 10-0 run within three minutes that gave Oregon the lead with a cushion.

Oregon State needed the Ducks to have errors, which they tried to force. The Beavers used all of their timeouts during the last few minutes to stop the clock and put pressure on Oregon at the free throw line.

Free throws haven’t been Oregon’s strong suit this season with a 67% free throw percentage entering this game, but the Ducks finished 18-of-22. It acted as a major factor to their win.

Chance Grey fouled at the three-point line which let the Beavers bring the game within five with 27 seconds left to go, but another three from Rogers put the nail in the coffin.

“This looked like a late February game against two teams who are not only looking for a spot in the tournament, but to up their seeds,” Graves said.

The Ducks will continue their three-game home stand against Eastern Washington on December 15. Tipoff will be at 6 p.m. and the game will be available to stream on Pac-12 Network.