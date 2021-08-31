The Emeralds appeared to be experiencing déjà vu, about to lose another lackluster road game in the time of the season when winning matters more than ever.
But they flipped the script on Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field. They scored three in the top of the ninth, stunning the Hillsboro Hops and taking the series opener by a score of 6-5. Jairo Pomares was the hero, hitting two homers including a game-tying two-run shot in the ninth. Logan Wyatt provided the icing on the cake, putting Eugene in front with an RBI double.
The Emeralds were gifted a run in the top of the first. Ismael Munguia led off the game by reaching on a two-base fielding error, then scored on back-to-back sacrifice flies.
The Emeralds’ lead didn’t last long with left-hander Jake Dahlberg on the mound. Dahlberg allowed a one-out single, and the runner was caught stealing, seemingly setting up a scoreless inning. But the next two batters hit a double and a homer, respectively, giving Hillsboro a 2-1 lead.
Emeralds shortstop Marco Luciano made an error in the second, followed by a double that helped the Hops tack on another run.
Eugene fought back as Munguia tripled in the top of the third. With two outs, Armani Smith came in clutch with an RBI single to cut the deficit in half.
They momentarily tied it up in the fourth, as Pomares bashed his second homer as an Emerald. But it wasn’t tied for long, as Dahlberg allowed a series of hits that led to two runs and his exit from the game. Eugene once again trailed, 5-3.
Austin Reich was dominant in relief as per usual, pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts. The only baserunner in his first three innings came on Luciano’s second error of the game. After allowing his first hit of the game, he was taken out.
Travis Perry induced a double play to end the seventh, but struggled with his control in the eighth. He loaded the bases on two four-pitch walks and a hit batsman. He got a pop out to escape the jam though, keeping the game within reach.
The Emeralds struggled badly last week getting the big hit. But after Smith drew a walk to lead off the ninth, Pomares hit his third homer of the game and second of the night — tying the game at five apiece and putting Hillsboro’s celebration on hold.
Luciano, who’d had a rough night going 0-for-3 while making two errors in the field, kept the inning going with a single. He advanced to second on a balk, and Wyatt drove him home with a double, giving the Emeralds a 6-5 lead.
Chris Wright shut the door in the bottom of the ninth, striking out a pair of batters as he continued his dominant season.
The Emeralds’ win was absolutely crucial. It moved them into first place by a half game, as the Everett AquaSox lost their matchup with the Vancouver Canadians. The third place Spokane Indians won, so they remain just two games back of Eugene. It should be a tense three-team race in September.
The Emeralds will look to gain some more ground in the standings in Game 2 of the series on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.