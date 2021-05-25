The Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 7-4 at PK Park on Tuesday after topping them 5-1 in the season-opening series. The Emeralds’ pitching staff entered the day with an otherworldly 13.16 K/9, and only increased that with 17 more in the victory, led by Seth Corry’s nine.
The Emeralds made a slew of roster moves before the game, as Caleb Kilian, Diego Rincones, Jose Marte and Jasier Herrera all received promotions of some kind. In their place, outfielder Tyler Flores, left-hander Chris Wright and right-handers Aaron Phillips and John Timmins were promoted to Eugene.
Giants No. 5 prospect Corry started for the Emeralds. Walks have been a problem for him this season. The first batter promptly walked and swiped two bags against him, but he struck out two to get out of the jam.
Corry walked three more batters in the third inning, but induced a groundout to once again avoid any damage.
In the bottom of the third, Will Wilson, who had fallen into a 1-for-20 slump, demolished a ball over the left-center field fence to give the Emeralds a 1-0 lead.
The first two Emeralds made hard contact in the bottom of the fourth, putting runners on the corners. After fouling a ball off his ankle, Ismael Munguia then poked one up through the middle to extend the lead to 2-0. Javeyan Williams walked with two outs, and Patrick Bailey lined a bases-clearing double, breaking it open to 5-0.
After striking out five in a row, Corry walked his fifth batter of the game in the fifth inning and was subsequently pulled. He didn’t allow a hit and struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings pitched.
The Indians collected their first hit of the night with a leadoff triple in the sixth off Eugene reliever Ryan Walker. A groundout brought him home as Spokane got on the board, 5-1.
Tyler Schimpf struck out the side in order in the seventh, bringing the Emeralds’ total to 14. He recorded the team’s 15th punchout to start the eighth, but then allowed a double, a walk and a three-run homer as the Indians jumped back into it, 5-4.
The Emeralds responded with some insurance. With two on and two outs, Carter Aldrete lined an opposite field two-run single to make it 7-4.
R.J. Dabovich recorded the final three outs, striking out the team’s 17th batter of the night. They won 7-4, moving to 13-6 and staying tied with the Everett AquaSox for first place in the High-A West. They're 4-1 at PK Park so far this season.
The Emeralds and Indians will continue with Game 2 of the series on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.