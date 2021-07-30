The Everett Aquasox have overpowered the Eugene Emeralds all season. Coming into Thursday night's game in Everett, Washington, the Emeralds were just 3-11 against the Aquasox on the year.
After the first inning of Thursday’s game, it looked like the Emeralds were well on their way to another beatdown from Everett. But Eugene stuck around, chipped away at the deficit and with a ninth inning offensive explosion, the Emeralds grabbed a late lead.
The Emeralds held on in the bottom of the ninth to steal the 11-9 victory.
Emeralds starter Seth Corry has had an odd season filled with an abundance of walks, yet a high strikeout percentage. He got the ball, looking to erase a rough three-start stretch where he hadn’t reached the fifth inning. Thursday night would be an appearance that he’d soon like to forget, though.
A walk and single got the Aquasox going in the first. The next batter, Jake Anchia, sent a blistering home run over the center field wall.
Corry then surrendered another walk and a double, resparking the Everett rally. Justin Lavey was up next, and he grew the lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly –– the first out of the inning.
With a runner on third, Joseph Rosa singled home the fifth Everett run of the inning. The next batter, Kennie Taylor, added salt to the wound with an RBI double to right, extending the lead to 6-0.
Soon after, Corry was replaced by John Russell to end a horrendous day on the mound. Corry mustered just two outs, while giving up six runs.
Corry has been disappointing all year for the Emeralds. He came into High-A ball as one of the Emeralds best prospects. But, now with August on the horizon, Corry is pitching a 6.83 ERA.
Even though the Emeralds appeared helpless early, they bounced back with a big second inning. A Heath Quinn single led to a Carter Aldrete home run missile over the right field fence, cutting the lead down to four.
A hit by pitch and single put the Emeralds back into the driver's seat for Tyler Fitzgareld, who capitalized with a three-run bomb to right. Suddenly, the Everett lead was reduced to one.
Russell has been asked to give the Emeralds multiple innings out of the bullpen several times this year, and Thursday was no different. He worked back-to-back scoreless innings and looked strong in relief until the fourth.
With the Aquasox now seeing Russell for a second time around, they picked up his pitches a lot easier. A walk and another home run from Anchia ballooned the lead to 8-5.
Another walk ended Russell’s day, as Soloman Bates was called in for relief. Yet another walk and an RBI single by the preceding batter, Joseph Rosa, grew the Everett advantage to 9-5.
Besides a pair of home runs in the second, Aquasox starter Levi Stoudt pitched efficiently. He didn’t let another Emerald reach second base until the sixth inning. The only knock on his performance could be his three hit by pitches, but none of them yielded much damage.
In the sixth, a Carter Aldrete double and an error marked the end of Stoudt’s day. He went just under six innings, while only giving up five hits. His replacement, Fred Villareal, surrendered a single to Robert Emery that brought the score to 9-6 Everett.
After three lockdown innings from Bates in relief, the Emeralds turned to Taylor Rashi in the eighth, and he kept the ball rolling by striking out the side in a scoreless effort.
The momentum on the mound carried over to the batter’s box in a huge ninth inning for the Emeralds. After a bloop single and a walk, Franklin Labour –– who was 0-4 with four strikeouts so far on the night –– sent a three-run moonshot to center, tying the game at 9.
Just as the celebration began in the dugout, Quinn stepped up next and sent another blast to right center field. After not leading all night, the Emeralds miraculously snagged a 10-9 advantage in the ninth.
Later in the inning, Emery struck again with another RBI single to seal the 11-9 victory.
After a four-hour offensive barrage, the Emeralds have tied the series at two apiece. They finally have a legitimate chance to claim a series victory over the Aquasox –– something they haven’t done all year.
The two teams will line up and do it again Friday night at 7:05 p.m., with the Emeralds looking to make it two in a row over the first place Aquasox.