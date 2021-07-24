Fresh off Friday night’s devastating 10-9 loss, the Eugene Emeralds looked to retake the series lead over the Hillsboro Hops. But they fell once again, going down three games to two with a 3-2 loss. Eugene starter Aaron Phillips kept them in the game, but the offense struggled to get much going.
It took Phillips 10 minutes to record the first out of the game, as he gave up a single and a walk to kick things off. At the time, it was technically on pace to be a nine-hour game. But Phillips settled down, recording a strikeout and a groundout to pitch a scoreless frame.
Ismael Munguia appeared to lead off the Emeralds’ half of the first by beating out an infield single, but he was called out for batter interference at home plate. Emeralds manager Dennis Pelfrey immediately went over and exchanged some words with the umpire.
The conversation continued between innings as Pelfrey was clearly upset with the call, but he managed to stay composed and not get ejected.
After Pelfrey briefly conversed with the umpires for the third time, Ricardo Genoves hit one on top of the shed in right field to give the Emeralds a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second.
Phillips cruised until the fourth, when a single and a run-scoring double tied the game at one apiece.
He gave up a single and a walk to start the fifth, prompting a visit to the mound from pitching coach Alan Quijano. A one-out single brought in a run and gave the Hops their first lead of the game. Pelfrey then elected to pull the plug on Philips’ night.
John Russell entered and induced what appeared to be a potential double play ball, but the throw to first was high, allowing another run to come in and make it 3-1.
The Emeralds showed signs of life in the fifth with two singles. But Sean Roby hit a missie right into the glove of the second baseman, nearly beheading the pitcher in the process. Everyone laughed it off, but the Emeralds still trailed by two runs.
Eugene finally got something going in the eighth, when Munguia led off with a double and Tyler Fitzgerald brought him home with a hard-hit single. The next three Emeralds struck out though, including Franklin Labour for the fourth time of the night.
Russell and Ryan Walker combined for 3 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to keep the Emeralds in the game.
The offense went down one-two-three in the ninth as they fell by a run, 3-2. It’s the second straight loss for the Emeralds as they now trail the series 3-2.
They’ll look to settle for a split and avoid their first series loss to a team not named the Everett AquaSox on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.