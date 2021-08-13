After Thursday night’s thrilling victory, the Eugene Emeralds’ offense fell silent against the Hillsboro Hops at Ron Tonkin Field on Friday. They got into an early hole and could never recover, losing 7-0 and falling behind 3-1 in the series.
Jake Dahlberg took the mound coming off a masterful performance in Eugene last week against Tri-City. Things didn’t get off to nearly as good of a start for him, as he gave up four runs in the first inning on three consecutive two-out hits.
Ricardo Genoves and Logan Wyatt hit back-to-back singles to lead off the second. It was Wyatt’s first hit since rejoining the roster. Heath Quinn grounded into a double play to end the inning.
The red hot Tyler Fitzgerald doubled in the third, but Marco Luciano struck out as the Emeralds struggled to get a rally going.
Dahlberg cruised through the second and third innings. But he gave up solo homers to lead off the fourth and fifth, extending the Emeralds’ deficit to 6-0.
Solomon Bates replaced Dahlberg with no outs in the fifth and gave up a run-scoring double. The run was charged to Dahlberg, so he ended up being credited with seven runs in four innings.
Bates went on to pitch two innings without allowing any earned runs of his own. Tyler Schimpf and Nick Avila pitched perfect innings behind him, but the Emeralds’ offense was just silent and couldn’t dig itself out of the early hole.
Kwan Adkins led off the ninth with a double, and Sean Roby worked a two-out walk. But Fitzgerald, Luciano and Genoves all struck out as the Emeralds went down without much of a fight. Luciano’s strikeout was his third of the night, and his 19th in 38 plate appearances so far for Eugene.
Now down 3-1 in the series, the Emeralds are in danger of losing their first series to a team not named the Everett AquaSox. They’ll look to avoid that on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.