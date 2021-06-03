The Eugene Emeralds lost 7-5 to the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday at Ron Tonkin Field. They took an early 2-0 lead, but Vancouver responded with six runs in the first four innings, and the Emeralds’ late-inning comeback attempt was unsuccessful.
The loss ends a three-game winning streak for Eugene, but the Emeralds still lead the series 2-1. The Everett AquaSox also lost, so the Emeralds maintain their one-game lead for first place in the High-A West.
Will Wilson, back in the lineup after missing two games due to being hit by a batted ball last Sunday, drew a walk in the top of the first. Logan Wyatt followed with a two-run homer to put the Emeralds up 2-0. It was his first homer of the season as he continues to slowly break out of his slump.
The Indians responded off Eugene starter Nick Avila in the bottom of the frame. With a runner on second and two outs, a ball went in and out of the glove of right fielder Franklin Labour to bring in a run. The next batter doubled to tie the game at two apiece.
In the bottom of the second, the Canadians’ Eric Rivera broke an 0-for-32 stretch with a two-out single. Avila then allowed a run-scoring triple as Vancouver took its first lead of the series, 3-2. Avila went just three innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three.
Vancouver starter Luis Quinones settled in, striking out 10 through the first four innings.
Solomon Bates came in to pitch the bottom of the fourth for Eugene, and was rudely greeted with a solo home run. Later in the inning, he allowed a double, a walk and a single that extended the Emeralds’ deficit to 6-2.
Tyler Schimpf struck out all five batters he faced in relief for Eugene.
After falling silent for six straight innings, the Emeralds fought back in the eighth. The first two batters singled, and Simon Whiteman reached on a two-run fielding error by the Vancouver center fielder to cut the deficit to 6-4. Wilson drew a walk on a full count, and the Emeralds pulled off a double steal that put the tying runs in scoring position.
The Indians made a pitching change two pitches into Sean Roby’s at-bat that flipped the table. Roby and Wyatt recorded back-to-back strikeouts, and Labour grounded out. The Emeralds slammed their bats and helmets in frustration as they came away with just two runs in the inning.
Vancouver scored an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out RBI double off John Timmins, heading into the ninth up 7-4.
Brandon Martorano hit a one-out triple in the top of the ninth, which put him in the league lead for triples. Javeyan Williams drew a walk, and Whiteman brought home a run on a fielder’s choice.
The comeback was short-lived though, as the Emeralds fell 7-5. Despite the loss, they’re still up 2-1 in their six-game series against the Canadians and still sit in first place in the High-A West.
The Emeralds (17-10) will play Game 4 of the series on Friday at 7:05 p.m.