The momentum the Eugene Emeralds built in Friday night’s 4-3 comeback win was short-lived.
They lost 6-1 to the Everett AquaSox at Funko Field on Saturday, clinching their first series loss of the season. They also fell a game and a half behind Everett for first place in the High-A West, missing a chance to leap ahead of the AquaSox if they had won.
The Emeralds struck first with back-to-back extra-base hits with two outs in the second: a double by Tyler Fitzgerald and a triple by Franklin Labour.
But as they have all series, the AquaSox responded in the bottom of the frame. The first batter singled and was picked off, but Eugene right-hander Aaron Phillips then allowed a double and a single that quickly tied the game at one apiece.
The next two batters singled and just like that, Everett had a 2-1 lead. A hit by pitch loaded the bases, and a double scored two more runs, with the third runner being thrown out at the plate. Still, the AquaSox led 4-1.
Phillips allowed a leadoff double in the fourth, which eventually came around to score and extend the Emeralds’ deficit to 5-1.
After issuing a two-out walk in the fifth, Phillips was pulled. He wound up pitching 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one.
The Emeralds’ offense repeatedly failed to get anything going. They recorded a baserunner in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but left him stranded every time.
The AquaSox rubbed salt in the wound with a solo home run off Taylor Rashi in the seventh that made it 6-1.
The Emeralds couldn’t fight back, as they went down quietly in the eighth and ninth. The game was the shortest in this series so far, at just a little over two and a half hours.
The loss secures the Emeralds’ first series loss of the season, as they fall behind four games to one. They’ll look to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday at 4:05 p.m., before heading back to Eugene after two consecutive road trips.