The Eugene Emeralds recorded just three hits on Tuesday in their series opener against the Hillsboro Hops at Ron Tonkin Field. Both runs came on a Franklin Labour two-run shot in the second, but they were unable to scratch any more runs on the board after that. Tied at two apiece going to the ninth, they lost 3-2 on a walk-off sacrifice fly.
Before the game, the Giants released three of their minor leaguers, all of which happened to be Emeralds: Tyler Flores, Bryce Tucker and Nolan Dempsey. It was unfortunate timing for Flores, who was just starting to heat up and hit a monstrous home run last Friday.
On the bright side, the Emeralds welcomed first baseman Logan Wyatt back into the starting lineup for the first time since July 6. He entered the night with a .405 OBP for Eugene this season.
All three Emeralds struck out in the first inning, but the second inning was a different story. Sean Roby led off the inning with a double, and with two outs, Labour hit a 110 mph blast to give Eugene a 2-0 advantage.
Eugene would go on to only record one hit for the rest of the game.
Kai-Wei Teng got the rock for the Emeralds, looking to build on his five scoreless innings against Tri-City last week. He worked around four hits and two walks in the first four innings while striking out six to continue that scoreless streak.
He cracked in the fifth, giving up a solo homer that cut the Emeralds’ lead in half. But he bounced back to strike out the next two.
Giants top prospect Marco Luciano singled in the sixth, ending a brutal stretch where he went 0-for-13 with 11 strikeouts. He was erased on a double play, but Roby and Wyatt followed with back-to-back walks to try to get something going. It was the second walk of the night for Wyatt, who picked up right where he left off in terms of getting on base.
Tyler Fitzgerald lined out though, squandering the scoring chance.
Teng recorded the first two outs in the bottom of the sixth, and having thrown 93 pitches, he was pulled right there. He ended up going 5 2/3 innings while giving up one run on five hits and two walks while striking out nine.
Reliever Jasier Herrera allowed a walk and a single in the seventh, and the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. With two outs, Herrera recorded a strikeout, but the ball got by catcher Ricardo Genoves and allowed the tying run to come home. Herrera induced a pop-up to avoid further damage and keep the game tied.
The 2-2 tie lasted into the ninth, when Taylor Rashi immediately got himself into trouble. He walked the first batter, then gave up a single that put runners on the corners with no outs. He intentionally walked the next batter to load the bases as the Emeralds were hanging on for dear life.
Rashi was able to get the next batter to ground into a force out at the plate for the first out. But a sacrifice fly ended it, giving the Hops a walk-off 3-2 victory.
The Emeralds will look to bounce back on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.