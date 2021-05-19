The Eugene Emeralds lost 6-3 to the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday at Gesa Stadium. Seth Corry brought a no-hitter into the fifth inning, but the Dust Devils exploded for a five-spot and the Emeralds’ offense struggled to catch up. The Eugene loss ended Tri-City’s nine-game losing streak and evened the series at 1-1.
Corry, the Giants’ No. 5 starter, got his third start of the year. Like Tuesday’s starter Kai-Wei Teng, he battled some control issues, walking three through the first three innings, but he struck out six and didn’t allow any hits to keep the game scoreless. Catcher Patrick Bailey helped him out by picking a runner off third base in the second.
Corry struck out four batters in a row at one point, bringing his total to eight through four hitless innings.
Diego Rincones stayed hot with a single in the second inning that bumped his average up to .395. The knock was the Emeralds’ only hit in the first six innings.
Corry recorded his ninth strikeout to start the fifth, but the next batter singled to break up the no-hitter. He hit the following batter, and with his pitch count at 76, was taken out of the game. Reliever Tyler Schimpf gave up a double to score two runs that were charged to Corry.
The Dust Devils didn’t stop there, as a double, a walk and a two-run homer off Schimpf catapulted Tri-City to a 5-0 lead.
The Emeralds finally got something going in the sixth, as the first three batters walked. Will Wilson got Eugene on the board with a sacrifice fly, but that was all they were able to muster.
Schimpf allowed another homer in the bottom of the sixth and the Dust Devils regained the five-run margin, 6-1.
The Emeralds clawed back in the seventh, as Tyler Fitzgerald hit a two-run homer for just the team’s second hit of the day to cut the deficit to 6-3.
The comeback was short-lived. Wilson’s 11-game hit streak came to an end as the Emeralds fell 6-3. They had won four of their last five games before the loss.
The Emeralds (9-5) and Dust Devils (4-10) will continue with Game 3 of their six-game series on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.