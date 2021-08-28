The Eugene Emeralds lost yet again on Saturday. Their anemic offensive struggles continued as they fell 4-2 to the last place Tri-City Dust Devils at Gesa Stadium.
Kai-Wei Teng had made progress in his last several starts, but he didn’t have his best control on Saturday. He worked around a walk and a hit batsman in the first two innings, but completely fell apart in the third.
He gave up a walk, a single and another walk to start the third, loading the bases with no outs. A run came home on a groundout, followed by three more runs on three consecutive singles. At that point, Emeralds manager Dennis Pelfrey had seen enough, as they pulled Teng right there.
Meanwhile, the Emeralds’ struggles with runners in scoring position continued. After going 2-for-36 in the first four games of the series, they were 0-for-6 through the first four innings.
Jasier Herrera was dominant in relief for Eugene. He pitched 2 2/3 innings without allowing a baserunner, and struck out the side in order in the fifth. He gave up a single in each of the next two innings, but made it through 4 2/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.
The Emeralds finally broke through in the eighth. Ismael Munguia led off the inning with a single, and Brett Auerbach was hit by a pitch. After a passed ball advanced the runners, Armani Smith hit a two-run double, breaking a brutal 2-for-43 stretch for the team with runners in scoring position.
They went down without any fight in the ninth, falling 4-2. Amazingly, the Everett AquaSox lost again as well, so despite the Emeralds’ brutal struggles, they only trail the Frogs by a half game.
They’ll look to avoid a series sweep on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.