After the lights went out one inning into Saturday’s game at Ron Tonkin Field, the Eugene Emeralds completed it on Sunday with a 2-1 win. Because of the postponement, their regularly scheduled Sunday game was changed to a seven-inning affair, which they started roughly 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.
They won the strangely timed seven-inning game by a score of 6-1 over the Hillsboro Hops. It was a huge win that now has the team back on track and still firmly in the thick of the three-team race for the High-A West crown.
The Emeralds struck first, as Franklin Labour hit a two-run homer in the top of the second. It was Labour’s 13th of the season.
For the first time in what felt like forever, the Emeralds’ offense came out of the gates hot. They scored three more runs in the third inning on a two-run triple by Brett Auerbach and a sacrifice fly by Marco Luciano. They led 5-0 and could breathe a sigh of relief after what has been a tense couple of weeks.
Jake Dahlberg mowed through the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth. He got the first two outs, but then gave up two singles and two walks to bring home a run. With the potential tying run at the plate, he induced a fly out to prevent what could have turned into a devastating collapse.
Dahlberg settled down and made it through six innings of one-run ball.
Carter Aldrete and Ricardo Genoves led off the seventh inning with back-to-back singles, and Ismael Munguia hit a sacrifice fly to give the Emeralds an insurance run.
Nick Avila struck out three in a scoreless seventh inning, shutting the door on the 6-1 victory.
Sunday’s doubleheader sweep was absolutely crucial for this Emeralds squad. They salvaged a series split while moving into a tie for second place with the Everett AquaSox, just a half game behind first place Spokane.
They’ll return to Eugene this week for the last regular season home series of the season. They’ll take on the AquaSox for the last time, playing five games in four days at PK Park.