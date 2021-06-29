After a 10-2 homestand, the Eugene Emeralds went back on the road on Tuesday. They began a six-game road trip at Ron Tonkin Field against the Hillsboro Hops, who they most recently swept at PK Park.
The Emeralds picked up where they left off against the Hops, winning 8-2. Solomon Bates served as an opener for Eugene, while Nick Avila went the rest of the way. Will Wilson fell a homer short of the cycle and Logan Wyatt and Armani Smith each collected two hits, as a four-spot in the eighth sealed the victory.
Right-handed reliever Bates got things started for the Emeralds, and he struck out the side in order in the first.
In the second inning, Wyatt and Tyler Fitzgerald — last week’s High-A West Player of the Week — each singled to put two runners on. With two outs, Carter Aldrete singled home a run to give the Emeralds an early 1-0 lead.
Bates got into some hot water in the bottom of the second, but induced a double play with runners on the corners and one out to hold the one-run advantage.
The Emeralds tacked on another run with a two-out rally in the third. Ricardo Genoves doubled for his first extra-base hit in just his second game at the High-A level, and Wyatt collected his second hit to drive in a run and make it 2-0.
Bates finally let up in the bottom of the third, giving up a walk and two hits that quickly knotted the game at two apiece.
After Wilson tripled in the fifth, Smith brought him home with a single to put the Emeralds back on top, 3-2.
With two outs in the seventh, Wilson doubled for his third hit of the night. Smith then doubled him home for his second hit of the night to extend the Emeralds’ lead to 4-2.
Nick Avila held down the fort, pitching four scoreless innings as Eugene narrowly maintained its lead through seven innings.
The Emeralds finalled busted it open in the eighth. A hit batsman and two walks loaded the bases, and Franklin Labour made it 5-2 with a sacrifice fly. After another walk loaded the bases once again, Ismael Munguia hit a knock that brought in three more runs, helped out by a throw that was kicked away by the catcher. Just like that, the Emeralds led 8-2.
Avila just kept going, throwing a nine-pitch eighth and eventually shutting the door on the victory. He pitched the final six innings, allowing no runs on just three hits and no walks while striking out four. It was much-needed for him, as he entered the day with a 7.76.
Manager Dennis Pelfrey said last week that he’s trying to use pitchers in different situations, including ones that they may not be used to, and that plan was clearly in effect Tuesday night. And it worked, as the Emeralds won their third straight, opening their road series against the Hops with an 8-2 win.
The first-place Emeralds (31-17) will play Game 2 against the Hops (19-28) on Wednesday with an unusual start time of 1:05 p.m.