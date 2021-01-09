Editor’s Note: With school online due to COVID-19 and social distancing measures being implemented across the country, things will sound a bit different here at the Emerald Podcast Network as we navigate recording from separate physical spaces. We’ve got limited recording technology, so join us as we figure this out.
Shane Hoffmann and Gabe Ornelas dissect the Ducks' Fiesta Bowl loss, covering topics such as the quarterback controversy, puzzling coaching decisions and the future of the program.
Multimedia Producer Jamie Diep edited this podcast.