Emerald Sports podcast logo horizontal
(Regan Nelson/Emerald)

Shawn Medow, Austin Cracraft and Jack Butler break down Liverpool's sixth Champions League title and Chelsea's win in the Europa League final over Arsenal. The trio also discuss what the future means for the four English clubs who played in the European cup finals.

---

Podcast Desk Editor Ryan Nguyen produced and edited this podcast. You can listen to more Emerald FC podcasts on the Emerald Podcast Network SoundCloud.

Editor's Note: Due to an editing error, the SoundCloud embed was previously mislabeled as "Emerald FC: USWNT and the 2019 Women's World Cup." That is incorrect, and the Emerald deeply regrets this error.

Tags

Shawn is an associate sports editor at the Daily Emerald, covering Oregon football, women's basketball, softball and everything in between.

Podcast Editor

Ryan Nguyen is the podcast editor and an aspiring education reporter. He manages, produces and edits several Emerald Podcast Network programs a week. Previously, Nguyen covered student government as a news reporter.

As UO's independent student-run publication, the Daily Emerald covers all things Ducks, and covering the NCAA tournament is one of the most exciting opportunities for Emerald sports reporters. Any donation large or small helps support independent student journalism and provides Emerald reporters with the opportunity to cover the Ducks' shot at bringing a national title home to Eugene.
Donate