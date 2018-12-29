Despite injuries to Bol Bol, Kenny Wooten and Abu Kigab, Oregon men’s basketball finished nonconference play by beating Boise State on the road 62-50 behind a 23-point performance by Ehab Amin.
Amin came off the bench and shot 8-of-13 while snagging six rebounds and three steals for the Ducks. Paul White (13 points), Louis King (nine points) and Victor Bailey Jr. (nine points) made up the supporting cast on offense while White, King and Francis Okoro commanded the defense.
In the first half, Amin led the Ducks with nine points while managing to be the only Duck to get to the line, where he shot 4-of-4 in the first half and 5-of-6 in the game. But, Boise State led 24-21 at the intermission as the Ducks struggled to find a rhythm.
The second half was full of runs for each team, but a Boise State field goal drought of six minutes plagued the Broncos as the Ducks took advantage to get a nine-point lead.
Oregon hovered around a 10-point lead for the remainder of the game with the margin slimming to six points with three minutes to play. Amin scored a layup with 94 seconds to play and Boise State could not respond, and turned to fouling in hopes of catching the Ducks.
The Ducks kept their composure and saw the game out with free throws by King and a steal and score for Amin sealed the deal.
Oregon ended the game with 38 percent shooting while Boise State finished with 36 percent shooting while turning the ball over 19 times compared to Oregon’s seven. The Ducks scored just 12 points off of turnovers.
Oregon will return to Eugene to take on Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
