Edwin Yi's decorated collegiate golf career ended on Sunday, as he was unable to advance to the final round of the individual championship. Yi travelled to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to compete as the lone Duck in the tournament. His senior season ended after competing in his fourth and final NCAA tournament.
Yi shot 15-over par throughout the duration of the three day tournament. He finished tied for 101st place. He was unable to recover after back-to-back double bogeys on the 13th and 14th holes. Sunday was his best day, he took 76 strokes in the third round of play. Overall, Yi took 231 strokes over the course of the tournament.
The current team leader in the tournament is Oklahoma State who shot 12-under par and was the only team to shoot below par in the tournament. Oklahoma State also had the two top performers in the tournament as well. Matthew Wolff and Austin Eckroat finished first and second over the first half of the tournament.
Yi had a major impact on Oregon golf in his four years. He was a member of the team that won the 2016 championship and was the 2017 runner-up to the national title. He earned Pac-12 honors twice in his career and in 2019 was named a PING All-West Region player.