Edwin Yi ended the NCAA regional with a second-place finish. Yi played solid golf throughout the day including back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eight holes. His performance booked him a trip to the NCAA championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Yi surged to the head of the pack on Tuesday and finished the day tied for the lead. Although he's not the overall champion, Yi was still clutch down the final stretch and birdied four of the final six holes, including the 17th and 18th holes. Over three days, he took a total of 202 strokes. He finished only a stroke behind the eventual champion, Michael Feagles of Illinois, whose team won the regional.
“I am so happy for Edwin. He has worked so hard and been such a great player for Oregon,” head coach Casey Martin said in a press release.
Oregon fell down one spot in the team rankings from Tuesday. Ultimately, the team finished in seventh place, just outside of a top-five finish to advance to the NCAA championships. Over the course of the tournament, the Ducks took 863 strokes and finished 1-under par. On the final day, the Ducks took 286 strokes.
Other notable Duck finishes include Ryan Gronlund, Yin Ho Yue and Craig Ronne all finished in 43rd place. They all finished the tournament with 221 strokes and finished 5-over par.
Yi will head to The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to compete in the NCAA Championships from May 24-29.