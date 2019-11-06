The Ducks left the Aloha state in fifth place after their final day at the Pac-12 Preview in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.
Alexis Phadungmartvorakul surged in the final round to lead the Ducks on Wednesday. The junior fired a 4-under 69 to lead the team and was one of six players in the event to post an eagle.
After senior Amy Matsuoka’s hot start on day one of the tournament, she could not keep up the pace as she started the final round in 14th place overall but dropped to tie for 30th after Wednesday’s match.
Freshman Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen took the reins and led the Ducks into the last round after firing a 1-under in the second round. She left the island playing an even par in Wednesday’s round and was the top individual performer for the Ducks, tied for 13th place.
Another notable round of play came from sophomore Tze-Han Lin, who also had a below-par round along with Phadungmartvorakul, her best round of the tournament.
During the team’s fall events, they placed in the top five in all four tournaments — including runner-up in the first two events at Washington State and Oregon State and fifth at the Stanford Intercollegiate.
The Ducks now have a winter break as they will prepare for their spring tournaments, which starts Feb. 2 at the Northrup Grumman Challenge in Los Angeles.