The Ducks pulled out an “old school” victory Saturday. For most programs that means a gritty, low-scoring win. But for Oregon, it’s an offensive masterclass and a sufficient defensive showing, with the result already decided by the start of the final quarter.
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 4-1) defeated the Colorado Buffaloes (2-6, 1-4) 52-29 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium to stay in the hunt for the College Football Playoff. Ducks running back Travis Dye totaled 122 yards and three touchdowns while freshman Byron Cardwell added 127 yards and a score on the ground.
Oregon’s offense got off to a slow start last week at UCLA, but it had no problem scoring early and often this week. All five first half drives went for scores while Oregon missed out on only eight potential yards.
The Ducks got into the end zone on their first four possessions, with drives of 67, 78, 90 and 73 yards. Quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. had a mistake-free first quarter, throwing 8-of-8 for 71 yards and one touchdown.
“[Brown] a really good day,” Cristobal said. “He was really efficient… [it was] a really good football game for him and for the offense.”
Brown finished with 25-of-31 for 297 yards and three touchdowns — arguably his best game in an Oregon uniform — and took an early seat on the bench with a huge lead. Freshman Ty Thompson replaced him to start the fourth quarter.
“Coach had a great plan for us and we executed it well,” Brown said of the offense’s fast start.
The Ducks were without starting center Alex Forsyth (sprained ankle) for the fourth straight game, but Colorado was also without star linebacker Nate Landman. Oregon still had no problem moving the ball (568 total yards, 7.97 per play) against what was the Pac-12’s best defense coming in.
Freshman Troy Franklin caught his first career touchdown in the second quarter. He was one of three freshmen who played crucial roles in the offense, alongside Cardwell and Seven McGee.
“It feels good and it shows a lot of what we can have coming up,” Troy Franklin said.
Oregon did have their struggles, though. Three safeties (starters Verone McKinley III and Steve Stephens IV, as well as backup Daymon David) suffered injuries during the game. Cristobal said they should all be “fine” and back soon: “We won’t lose more than one, if one.”
Backup safety Bryan Addison had a career-high four tackles in the win.
“Everything just came into place for me today.” Addison said. “It was my time to show and let myself go.”
Oregon’s defense also gave up a surprising amount of yardage to Colorado, who entered Saturday with perhaps the worst offense in the FBS.
Wide receiver Johnny Johnson III entered the top 10 in program history for career catches with his 135th. He would later be ejected due to a targeting penalty and will miss the first half of the next game.
The Ducks remain in control of the Pac-12 North division ahead of a trip to Washington next Saturday.