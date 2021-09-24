The Ducks opened conference play against No. 3 UCLA at Wallis Annenberg Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday in front of over 2,000 fans, where their competition ended in an exciting 0-0 draw against the Bruins.
Oregon entered the match at 5-0-3. It was the first time since 1981 that they entered
conference play undefeated. The Ducks’ undefeated streak now stretches to 5-0-4. The Bruins move to 8-0-1.
Before this match, UCLA had only conceded one goal in their entire season.
UCLA attempted to dominate possession throughout the match, but a high press from Oregon and poor giveaways caused problems throughout the match for the Bruins. Luckily for the Bruins, the Ducks were unable to capitalize on these turnovers.
Chardonnay Curran had a phenomenal match for the Ducks. She was crucial in breaking up numerous attacks from UCLA, as well as being the critical connection between the offense and defense.
This match included an electric showdown between two of the top goalkeepers in the Pac-12: Oregon’s Leah Freeman and UCLA’s Lauren Brzykcy. The two keepers made fantastic plays to stay tied at 0-0 for over 110 minutes, including a triple save from Freeman in the 61st minute.
The closing minutes of the first half were controlled by Oregon. They had a couple great chances before the whistle, but failed to score on them. The best chance in the first half came from Lexi Romero, who found herself on the end of a cross from Ally Cook, but was unable to beat UCLA’s goalkeeper.
The entered halftime locked at 0-0. The match was very much a tale of two halves, with the majority of the first being dominated by Oregon and the majority of the second by UCLA.
The match opened up in the second half with both teams looking dangerous on the attack. UCLA looked far more threatening in their buildup than they did in the first 45. The second half saw Oregon getting pushed deeper and deeper into their own half, but they didn’t break.
After 90 minutes, the game was still tied. For the fourth time this season, the Ducks went into sudden-victory overtime. This was UCLA’s first game this season to reach overtime.
The first overtime saw good chances from both sides. But, in the second overtime, the Ducks defended heavily to preserve the tie.
After two scoreless overtimes, the game ended in a draw. This was the first ever draw against UCLA for the Ducks.
Oregon now travels to Berkeley where they will play the California Golden Bears on Sept. 30.