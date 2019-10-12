After the second day at the Stanford Intercollegiate, the Ducks have taken the lead at 8-under and hold a three-stroke margin over Arizona State.
Oregon, ranked 16th in the nation, was led by Sophie Nielsen on day two, who shot a 5-under 66 to catapult herself into fifth overall. The freshman’s strong performance was highlighted with an eagle on the 7th and birdies on three of her first five holes. Nielsen’s last eight holes were bogey free, solidifying her spot in the top 10. She now sits at 4-under heading into the final day of the tournament.
Tze-Han Lin continued her steady play, shooting 2-under on the day. She leads the Ducks thus far in the tournament at 5-under, and is tied for third overall.
Alexis Phadungmartvorakul also stayed in the top 10, matching Lin with a 2-under Saturday. Phadungmartvorakul sits at 3-under overall and in sixth place.
The Ducks finished with three in the top 10 individually, and distanced themselves from third place Stanford, who is sixth strokes behind. Their score of 278 is tied for the second lowest in school history.
“I am so proud of this team and the confidence they are developing in themselves and each other,” head coach Derek Radley said in a press release.
Oregon looks to close out the tournament as they continue play in the Bay Area on Sunday.