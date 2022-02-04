The Ducks came back to Earth Friday night in a much anticipated rematch with the Arizona Wildcats.
No. 19 Oregon (14-6, 7-2 Pac-12) saw its eight-game win streak end at the hands of No. 8 Arizona (16-3, 6-3 Pac-12) in a 63-48 loss.
The Wildcats used a suffocating full court press, forcing 21 turnovers and converting them into 22 points. The Ducks struggled to find a rhythm offensively, failing to score for the first 3 minutes and 37 seconds of the game.
“Last time we played them we handled it pretty well after that initial wave,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “We just didn’t tonight.”
India Rogers was a rare bright spot for the Ducks, scoring 17 points and draining eight free throws in as many attempts.
Along with Rogers, Nyara Sabally kept the Ducks within shouting distance early scoring 11 of her 15 points in the first half. Sabally added four blocks and five rebounds.
Late in the game, Sabally left the floor after showing signs of dizziness and fatigue. Graves shared some positive news regarding her condition after the game.
“I think she’s just a little under the weather,” Graves said. “It was kind of a tough and a long day for us.”
Graves was referring to an unfortunate travel situation that stalled the Ducks’ arrival in Tucson until just a few hours before gametime. He avoided using the change in routine as an excuse.
“The travel didn’t make us turn it over,” Graves said. “They wanted it and played better. They deserved it tonight.”
The Wildcats enjoy a balanced offensive attack led by Cate Reese, who poured in 13 points on 60% shooting. Reese was the only Arizona player to reach double digit points.
As a team, Arizona shot 44% from the field and 35% from three, only turning the ball over 12 times.
Graves made it clear that there was no sense of panic within the team following the disappointing result.
“We beat them last time, we split with them,” Graves said. “We played a poor game. I don’t think it shows anything larger.”
Following the loss, Oregon remains second in the Pac-12 standings.
“We’ve got to have a good practice tomorrow, get our minds right,” Graves said. “I’m not discouraged. We’re going to pick ourselves back up.”
The Ducks will try to regroup as they look ahead to the second half of their desert road trip against Arizona State (10-8, 2-3 Pac-12) at 1 p.m. on Sunday.