Despite Oregon’s strong offensive game and six different players each scoring multiple goals, the Ducks fell in a close loss, 18-15, to Stetson on Sunday afternoon to finish off their two-game road swing in Florida.
Oregon started off strong putting the first goal on the scoreboard, but the Hatters responded with a 6-1 run and used a 4-1 scoring run over the final 10 minutes of the game to claim the victory.
Freshman Hanna Hilcoff led the Ducks with five points, four goals and came close to a program record, just one off with nine draw controls. Hilcoff finished the two-game road swing with a combined six goals and 17 draw controls and secured her second hat trick of the season.
Up next, Oregon hopes to claim its first road win as the Ducks head over to No. 10 Denver on Friday at 11 a.m.