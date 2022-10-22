The UCLA head coach failed to find a rhythm on offense as his No. 9 Bruins fell 45-30 to his former team, the No. 10 Oregon Ducks, on Saturday.

Although the offenses would find their stride, neither came out of the gate firing. In fact, it took until the first play of the second quarter for the game’s first touchdown.

Oregon’s offense opened up with two key Troy Franklin — who continuously gashed the Bruins’ defense to the tune of 8 catches for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns — catches and a powerful run from Mar’kiese “Bucky” Irving.

The drive set up a season-long field goal of 44 yards for Camden Lewis, which he got just enough leg on.

UCLA’s first drive put the Ducks’ defense on their toes. Whether Chip Kelly called options, screens or play actions, it didn’t seem to matter. The Bruins were marching down the field, but offensive line penalties and pass breakups forced a 47-yard field goal from the Bruins.

On the Ducks’ next drive, Bo Nix methodically moved the offense down the field with impressive runs from Irving and Noah Whittington complementing his quarterback play, setting the Ducks up in the red zone. Three plays later, Nix found a wide-open Terrance Ferguson to put Oregon up 10-3.

Kelly’s offense answered immediately, with a classic, up-tempo, seven-play 75-yard drive to even it up.

Oregon responded with an even faster five-play 75-yard drive, highlighted by a throw from Nix. From the UCLA 49, Nix launched a beautiful rainbow of a deep ball to Franklin, who caught the ball in stride and never looked back.

“All my focus is on the ball. I don’t really try to imagine that the defensive back is there,” Franklin said. “That’s the kind of mindset I go out there with.”

Soon after the Franklin touchdown, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning made a call that would change the complexion of the game. UCLA wasn’t expecting an onside kick, much less for the kicker to recover it himself. Yet, that’s exactly what happened.

That bold call from Lanning shifted the momentum and the energy in a sold-out Autzen Stadium. The announced attendance was 59,962 — the fourth-largest in the stadium’s history.

From then on, the Ducks would score on their next four offensive possessions including touchdowns to Franklin, Bucky and Cam McCormick.

Oregon’s defense struggled at times to stop UCLA’s dynamic offense, but it came up with key pass breakups, tackles and turnovers when it needed to, to protect its lead.

“It was a really good win, just another one to us though because we prepare every day, every week the same no matter the game,” Ferguson said. “It’s just the same for us. Day in and day out that’s what we expect.”

Oregon dominated in nearly every offensive facet of the game.

The Ducks clinched the battle for time of possession by the late third quarter. They had five more first downs than UCLA. Lanning’s offense gained 525 yards, nearly 100 more than the Bruins.

Achieve those three feats, and this Oregon squad will be in a position to win any game on the schedule.

Next week the Ducks will travel to Berkeley, Calif. to take on the Golden Bears on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 12:30 p.m.