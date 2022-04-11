Oregon lacrosse (3-10, 1-6 Pac-12) sits at the bottom of the conference standings with three Pac-12 games remaining.

The Ducks, however, believe they’re better than their record shows. With standout attacker Hanna Hilcoff at the forefront, Oregon looks to use the final three games of the season to set the tone for next season.

Eight of the team's 13 games have been decided by three goals or less, only two of which have gone the way of the Ducks. There is a consensus belief within the team that the results in those games do not paint an accurate representation of what they are capable of.

“There’s a combination of confidence and frustration,” fourth-year coach Chelsea Hoffman said. “Our mentality in those fourth quarters is to try to do it alone. We need to try to do it together.”

This opinion is shared by Hilcoff, a junior from Jupiter, Florida.

“Every game we have little wins,” Hoffman said. “I don’t think our record is an accurate representation of the work we put in and the talent we have on the field.”

Hilcoff, as one of the leaders on this young Oregon team, is trying to bring a championship culture to a program that has not seen a winning season since 2017.

In high school, Hilcoff led The Benjamin School to the state championship game as a senior and was named a U.S. lacrosse All-American in Florida.

To start her career as a Duck, Hilcoff led the team in goals her freshman and sophomore years. She is on pace to do so again as a junior, an accomplishment which would propel her into Oregon lacrosse royalty.

“I want to make a name for my jersey, for number 32,” Hilcoff said. “When I pass that on, to have people know what number they’re wearing and what I did wearing that jersey.”

However, Hilcoff and Coach Hoffman have their eyes set on more important milestones than personal accomplishments. Above all, they want to win.

Hilcoff, as Hoffman admitted, will be an integral part in this process.

“Hanna does it all,” Hoffman said. “She’s an explosive dodger, and an explosive player.”

But, Hoffman explained, there is more to Hilcoff’s success than meets the eye.

“What people don’t see is who also helps create for Hanna,” Hoffman said. “Our offense being able to create space and share the ball allows Hanna to do her thing.”

Players like fifth-year senior Lillian Stump, senior Shonly Wallace and junior Alyssa Wright have been critical in creating opportunities for Hilcoff to do what she does best: score.

As the 2022 season comes to an end, the Ducks look to take full advantage of the opportunity to gain valuable in-game experience for a roster that for the most part is playing their first full season of collegiate lacrosse.

“At the college level, it’s anyone’s game at any point in the game,” Hilcoff said. “A lot of the young players may see a lead or a few good moments and coast off that, when we need to bring the intensity from the first quarter to the fourth quarter.”

Oregon has the talent and the correct mentality to be a successful team. For Hilcoff, the rest of her career is driven by a simple goal.

“I want to leave the program with a better team record,” Hilcoff said.

Hilcoff, Coach Hoffman and the rest of the returning squad are determined and ready to accomplish this, and elevate the program to a new level.