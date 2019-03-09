The Oregon Ducks defeated the Washington Huskies 55-47 Saturday night in Seattle in the final game of the regular season. Oregon secured the sixth seed in the Pac-12 Tournament with the win and gave Washington its first home loss of the season.
After Washington celebrated its senior day pregame, Oregon jumped to the early lead. The Ducks held an 18-6 advantage nine minutes in. They went on a 10-0 run for five minutes entering the final eight minutes of the first half. Senior Paul White controlled the game early. During the run he hit a layup and two mid range jumpers.
Oregon went to halftime up 27-18, and White led the Ducks with 10 points.
Washington made its run after the break. The Huskies cut the lead to three with 15 minutes left, but the lead hovered around five points for most of the remainder of the game.
Washington cut the lead to three again and had the momentum. Oregon junior guard Payton Pritchard hit a corner 3 to cut the momentum, but while the Ducks had the lead, Washington regained the momentum when White fouled out.
But that’s when Oregon held strong. Freshman Louis King hit a 3 with two seconds left on the shot clock to extend the lead to nine with two minutes left. He fired from his hip, a prayer, and it fell in with nothing but net.
Oregon kept Washington scoreless when it mattered, and the Ducks grabbed the win.
Payton Pritchard finished with 16 points, White with 10 and Francis Okoro with nine. Washington’s Jaylen Nowell had 17 points and Noah Dickerson had 14.
Oregon plays Washington State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.
