Oregon softball picked up its second straight 9-1 victory against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second game of its doubleheader Saturday. It was the Ducks’ third straight win in the Carolina Classic.

Ducks pitcher Jordan Dail was dealing, striking out six while allowing one earned run on three hits. The Forest, Virginia native had over 30 family and friends in attendance to watch her clinic.

Ducks second baseman Allee Bunker led off the game with a solo home run to left field that cleared the scoreboard. The home run marks Bunker’s third of the year.

Later in the first, catcher Vallery Wong smashed her fifth home run of the season to right center.

North Carolina’s offense wasn't able to get going against Dail until catcher Taylor Greene hit her first home run of the season on a solo shot to left-center in the bottom of the fourth.

Oregon added four runs in the third when right fielder Ariel Carlson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by a wild pitch and an RBI fielder's choice by shortstop Paige Sinicki.

Carlson didn’t let up as she cranked up her team-leading seventh home run of the year on a two-run blast to center in the fifth.

The Ducks look to keep their winning ways going when they face the UConn Huskies for the second time this weekend on Sunday at 7 a.m.