Class of 2023 long snapper Nick Duzansky has verbally committed to the University of Oregon, he announced on Twitter Thursday. The highly ranked, 6-foot-4 and 190-pound recruit is “100% committed.”

Duzansky attended the university’s special teams camp earlier in June. He is currently playing for St. Francis High School in Wheaton, Ill. Duzansky has also spent time training with Chris Rubio, who’s the No. 1 long snapping instructor in the country.

“When he (Duzansky) snaps with full power,” Chris Rubio said, in a player review, “he’s as good as anyone in the country. He’s a fluid athlete. Everything he does is in a smooth fashion. You can’t rattle this kid.”

Playing for the Ducks is an “opportunity of a lifetime,” Duzansky said in his tweet. “I would like to thank the University of Oregon coaching staff, Coach Lanning, Coach Lorig and Coach Tink for giving me this opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career. With that being said I would like to announce my commitment to the UNIVERSITY OF OREGON!”