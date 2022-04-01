Hayward Field reopened its newly fashioned iron gates to fans as Oregon hosted night one of its first outdoor meets of the season on Friday.

The $270 million renovations to the historic venue, including a 10 story tower and a museum, were built in preparation for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, which will take place in Eugene in July.

“This is a year that's going to showcase the state of Oregon, the University of Oregon and Hayward Field like no other,” Oregon head coach Robert Johnson said.

Kohana Natako had a strong outing, placing second in the javelin on a 47.65 meter throw.

“I was mainly focusing on just piecing the stuff I’ve been working on together,” Natako said.

Dominique Rotulo and heptathlete Colleen Uzoekwe went first and second in the women's long jump as Rotulo won the event, soaring 5.85 meters to Uzoekwe’s 5.84.

“It built my confidence,” Uzoewkwe said. “If I just keep pushing and doing the events and doing what I’ve been practicing, I’ll be good.”

Freshman and Oregon native Harrison Canfield took third in his home debut, clearing 4.85 meters.

Jonah Tacay set a meet record in the long jump at 7.21 meters, only to take second after being outdone by Jason Smith from Long Beach State with his 7.69 mark

Matthew Erickson heated up the track for the Ducks. Taking first place in the men's 1500 at a blistering 3:48.58 before freshman EJ Holland enjoyed his home opener, taking first place in the men's 5000 meter race and crossing the finish line in 14:27.05.

“The atmosphere and charm of old Hayward is still here,” Holland said. “Going down the back straight, even with a few hundred people you can hear it.”

Luis Peralta and Aaron Bienenfield took second and third in the men’s 1500 invite, coming in at 3:46.97 and 3:48.36 respectively.

Malia Pivec held a wire-to-wire lead in the women’s 3000 steeplechase, taking first with a time of 10.19.06. Daina Holmburg took second in the women's 1500, coming in at 4:26.42.

To close out a dominant evening, Izzy Thornton Bolt cruised to a 4:16.56 second place finish in the invite women's 1500 behind non-collegiate winner Jenifer Randall.

“We're in these races to win them,” Thornton Bolt said. “Didn’t quite pull that off but the field was quality so anything can happen.”

Day two of the Hayward Premiere continues April 2 as many Ducks will make their home debuts in front of fans.