The U.S Olympic Trials were back on Thursday in Eugene after a two-day break. Fifteen current and former Ducks took the stage, including three in both the women's 800 meters and the men’s 5000 meters.
Women’s 800 meters
University of Oregon represented itself impressively in the women’s 800 meters.
In Heat 4, Sabrina Southerland dominated from start to finish. The 2018 graduée took a small lead out of the gate and never let up, finishing with a crisp time of two minutes and .85 seconds.
“That’s exactly how I wanted it to be,” Southerland said when asked how she thought the day went. “Make it in the top two.”
In Heat 5, it was a former Oregon athlete who stole the show — Raevyn Rogers. Rogers came into the trials as a five-time NCAA 800m Champion and former silver medalist.
Like Southerland, Rogers bounced out to an early lead but things got interesting on the second lap. Kate Grace and Nia Akins, who were both significantly behind Rogers for the first half of the race, kicked just seconds into the lap to finish within a second of Rogers.
Still, it was Rogers who finished with the best time in the heat at 2:00.75.
“I just went out there and I ran,” Rogers said. “Did what I needed to do to go to the next round. Prayed about it, executed. Did my part to get my spot.”
The third Duck who competed in the event, Brooke Feldmeier, didn’t advance.
The best time in the round went to Chanelle Price, who finished just below two minutes at 1:59.86.
But perhaps the story of the round was the performance of Texas A&M’s Athing Mu. Mu came into Eugene with no professional races under her belt. To make matters more interesting, she ran mostly 400m in college. Still, Mu looked sharp, winning Heat 2 with a time of 2:00.69.
Men’s 5000 meters
After being denied from the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics team, former Duck Erik Jenkins showed up in a big way. The 29-year-old spent most of the race in the middle of the pack, but a strong kick with two laps to go gave him a slight advantage that he never surrendered.
He won the first heat with a time of 13:43.18.
“I was prepared for a hard effort,” Jenkins said. “I wanted to make sure I didn’t get boxed in and stayed up front as long as I could.”
Not to be outdone was Oregon long-distance star Cooper Teare. Coming off an NCAA Championship and recent graduation, Teare looked stronger than ever. He spent most of the race in the front of the pack, but fell behind in the last few laps as the more experienced runners took over.
Still, Teare’s 13:43.78 finish put him in fourth place in the heat, and allowed him to move on to the final.
“NCAAs just showed that I’m ready to run with these guys,” Teare said. “Today confirmed that for me.”
The third Oregon athlete who was slated to compete in the competition, Cole Hocker, didn’t compete. The sophomore from Indianapolis competed in the men’s 1500 meters instead where he won his heat, and finished in seventh overall.
One of the best stories of the round came from Garrett Heath, a 35-year-old from Minnesota. Heath came into the final lap towards the back of the group, but with the five best times advancing from each heat, Heath turned on the burners in the last few hundred feet.
Heath’s late push was enough to qualify him for a berth at Sunday’s final as he finished just .85 seconds in front of the sixth place.
The trials will be back tomorrow, June 25 at 1 p.m. beginning with the women’s javelin throw.