The No. 3 Oregon Ducks stretched their winning streak to 13 and kicked off their last road trip of the regular season on Friday night with a victory over Cal, 93-61, at Haas Pavilion.
There was a lot at stake in the Bay Area as the Ducks took on another Pac-12 opponent. One game ahead of No. 4 Stanford in the Pac-12 standings, the Ducks are looking to secure their third straight Pac-12 regular season title.
Erin Boley led the Ducks with 24 points, shooting 8-9 from the 3-point line. Ruthy Hebard contributed 20 points and 15 rebounds and shot 10-13 from the field. Sabrina Ionescu recorded another triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
The first quarter was close, but the Ducks finished in the lead 23-19. Oregon got off to a hot start in the second and the Bears never came back. The Ducks led into halftime, 47-28 and outscored Cal 31-14 in the third.
Up next, the Ducks face off against another Pac-12 opponent, taking on Stanford in Palo Alto on Monday.