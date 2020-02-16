Oregon women’s basketball finished a perfect sweep in Los Angeles over the weekend after picking up a win at the Galen Center against USC on Sunday, 93-67.
The Ducks have now won 12 straight games — eight against ranked teams and five against top-10 opponents over the stretch. Over those 12 games, Oregon has outscored its opponents by an average margin of 25.5 points.
Sunday’s game was no different.
After a slow first-quarter start, the Ducks surged offensively in quarter No. 2 after 10 points in 10 minutes from Satou Sabally, who hit a right-elbow jumper to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Sabally finished with another double-double on the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds on the afternoon.
Back-to-back 3-point buckets from Erin Boley early in the second quarter sparked a 9-0 Oregon run a few minutes later.
All five Oregon starters finished the first half with four or more points, led by Ruthy Hebard’s 15 points and six rebounds with the team’s 15 assists on 17 buckets entering the third quarter.
Continuing her momentum from the first half of play, Boley got hot from beyond the arc, shooting a blistering seven threes and ended with a season-high 25 points with 7-for-12 3-point shooting.
Boley’s hot shooting boosted the Ducks going into the fourth quarter with an 18-point lead and 11-4 run to end the third.
After only four points in the first half, Sabrina Ionescu found other ways to impact the game with 13 assists, which was more than her 12 points on the night. She secured her 52nd career double-double and was three rebounds shy of her 25th triple-double.
Hebard picked up right where she left off after last game against UCLA with another double-double, the 13th of her career with 22 points and 10 boards.
The win against the Trojans gives the Ducks a bit more separation in the Pac-12 standings with two games ahead of No. 8 Stanford, who barely scraped by an upset against Colorado on Sunday with a buzzer beater win.
The Cardinal will be looking for revenge on their home floor next weekend, but Oregon will have to take care of business in Berkeley first against the Bears next Friday. A pair of games next weekend in Northern California will be the final leg of back-to-back road trips for Oregon as they seek to continue to improve a perfect 7-0 on the road.
