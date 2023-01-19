Isaah Crocker announced on his social media Thursday that he will be entering the transfer portal ahead of his senior season.

“First and foremost I would like to thank the University of Oregon,” Crocker wrote. “All these years playing alongside my brothers have been a true blessing and true honor.”

Crocker played in four games during the 2022 season and 10 since he arrived at UO in 2018. He’s had seven total receptions for 107 yards and no touchdowns, all coming in 2021.

Crocker is from Sacramento, Calif. and joined the Ducks from Inderkum High School as a four-star receiver.

Crocker made it clear he has no hard feelings toward the university. He just wants to better his opportunities. He has a goal to reach and people to feed, he wrote.