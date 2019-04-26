After missing the NCATA Championship meet last season for the first time in school history, the Oregon Ducks have earned their way back to the final meet after defeating No. 3 Azusa Pacific in Friday’s semifinal.
The No. 2 Ducks defeated the Cougars, 273.325-265.665, Friday and advanced to the program’s first NCATA Championship meet under head coach Keenyn Won.
Oregon swept the Cougars in every event despite APU putting up close scores.
In the acro event, the Ducks only won one of three heats, yet still scored highly enough on the other heats to edge out the Cougars for the event win of 28.425-28.325. Oregon’s only winning heat was its 9.725 performance in the six-element heat, which outscored APU’s 9.375.
APU never let up and had minuscule scoring-differences under the Ducks, including a 0.035-point loss in the synchronized heat of the pyramid event (9.750 to 9.725) right before intermission.
After the break, Oregon continued to dominate the mat, sweeping the toss event 28.900-27.750.
The two teams were evenly matched in the tumbling event. Both Oregon and APU won two heats while tying two as well. Oregon won the event with a score of 55.300 to APU’s 55.200.
Oregon clinched its redemption as they secured their semifinal win in the team event, winning 93.95-89.29 over APU.
The Ducks advance to the Championship finals and will take on the winner of Friday’s later semifinal against No. 1 Baylor and No. 4 Quinnipiac Saturday at 3 p.m. Athletes who qualify for individual event finals will compete Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
