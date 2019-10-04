The Oregon women’s soccer team (4-2-4, 0-1-1 Pac-12) had yet another conference road test on Thursday afternoon, playing the No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes (9-1-1, 1-0-1 Pac-12) to a 2-2 draw. Oregon has just a single win in five matches on the road this season.
Within minutes of kickoff, the Ducks conceded their first goal of the contest to Colorado’s senior captain Taylor Kornieck. Down 1-0, the Ducks struggled to keep possession in the attacking half of the field. The Ducks’ physical play caught up to them when Claire Watkins was shown a yellow card after she attempted to regain possession with a slide tackle. Heading into halftime, the Ducks trailed 1-0. Oregon goalkeeper Katelyn Carter made four saves to keep the Ducks within striking distance.
In the 53rd minute, the Buffs scored another goal when Libby Geraghty beat Carter one-on-one and put Colorado up 2-0. With things looking bleak for the Ducks, midfielder Chardonnay Curran curled a shot into the top right corner to bring Oregon back to within one goal.
In the 85th minute, an Oregon counter attack led to Emma Eddy scoring the goal that would tie the score at 2-2. The goal was Eddy’s third of the season. The game would eventually head to overtime in a golden goal situation. The Ducks are 1-0-3 this season in overtime matches.
Even though the two teams had a combined 15 shots in the two overtime periods, neither team managed to find the back of the net. With the 2-2 tie, Colorado tied its first game of the season. The Ducks have scored a record 22 goals through their first 10 games, with sophomore Jordan Wormdahl leading the way, scoring six goals.
Oregon will continue conference play when it makes its way to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Utes on Oct. 6.