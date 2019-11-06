The Oregon men’s tennis team won twice Wednesday at the ITA National Tournament in Newport Beach, California, including a singles win from Joshua Charlton and a doubles win from Charlton and his partner Ty Gentry.
Charlton defeated No. 29 Gabriel Descamps of UCF, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Charlton fell down early but stormed back, and was able to take the final two games of the match after it was tied 4-4 in the third set.
In doubles, Charlton and Gentry took on Sean Sculley and Nick Stachowiak of Duke, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (4). The Oregon pair, who won the ITA Northwest Regional two weeks ago, won the match with strong serving and solidified the last point on a Duke return mistake.
The win was the 62nd of Gentry’s doubles career, putting him in the top-10 in program history.
The pair of Ducks will face No. 15 Payton Holden and Ryan Seggerman of Princeton, while Charlton will look to continue his singles run against No. 15 Daniel Cukierman of USC at 11 a.m. on Thursday.