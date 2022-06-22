Dan Lanning’s program picked up 4-star safety Tyler Turner Wednesday afternoon.

At six feet, 180 pounds out of Brennan High School in San Antonio, Turner is listed as the No. 33 best safety in the class of 2023. He’s ranked No. 58 in Texas.

Turner’s commitment to Oregon comes over Oklahoma, the other school in his top two. Turner also received offers from Auburn, Arkansas and Baylor.

With the addition of Turner, the Ducks jump back into the top 25 college football recruiting classes ranked by 247Sports.

Turner's commitment to Oregon comes days after the Ducks retained Daymon David, another 4-star safety who saw limited action in 2021.

The Ducks previously signed 2023 3-star safety Kodi DeCambra from Las Vegas.

The Ducks currently have a full safety room, headlined by returning starters Jamal Hill and Bennett Williams, the latter of whom missed the second half of the 2021 season after sustaining a non-contact injury.

Steve Stephens IV, Oregon's leading returning tackler at safety who brought down 33 ball carriers last season, will also depart Eugene before Turner steps foot on campus.