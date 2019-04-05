A day after Fresno State pummeled the Ducks with eight runs in one inning, Oregon was able to limit the Bulldogs for much of the game, but once again the Ducks’ bullpen allowed late runs, and Oregon’s offense was far from supportive enough.
An early pitchers duel kept both offenses at bay, but Fresno State (14-9, 4-5) came away with the 5-1 victory Friday night at PK Park. The Ducks (16-13, 5-4) finished with eight hits, but only one runner passed second base.
Fresno State struck early. Third baseman McCarthy Tatum ripped an offspeed pitch on a 3-2 count over the left field wall to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Oregon starting pitcher Robert Ahlstrom settled in and retired seven of the next nine batters, but the ninth dealt damage. Zach Presno hit a home run over the left field wall to extend Fresno State’s lead to 2-0 in the fifth inning.
Ahlstrom’s performance was solid. He finished with 7.1 innings pitched, five hits and three earned runs. He forced Fresno State into 13 fly balls.
“He’s a guy that’s going to keep you off balance with his changeup and his slider,” head coach George Horton said. “He works all four corners of the plate. … He’s tough to beat. I think he deserved better.”
Meanwhile, Fresno State pitcher Ryan Jensen dominated. He held Oregon to one hit through four innings while striking out five batters and walking none.
Oregon mustered a run in the seventh inning. Taylor Adams singled to center field and advanced to second base on a wild pitch. Cameron Campbell singled over the second baseman’s head but Adams was only able to advance to third base.
Max Foxcroft bunted just in front of Jensen, who flipped the ball from his glove to the catcher. Adams slid under the tag to cut the deficit to one.
Oregon still had runners on first and second, but Fresno State relief pitcher Oscar Carvajal got the Bulldogs out of the inning without further damage. Jensen finished with 6.1 innings pitched, eight hits, one earned run, nine strikeouts and zero walks. He consistently threw fastballs in the upper 90s.
“That was good pitching by them,” Horton said. “I thought we were a little under-aggressive in RBI spots. … He’s as advertised — very good.”
Fresno State pulled ahead from there. During the next half-inning, the Bulldogs added two runs. The first came from an RBI single, and the Bulldogs loaded the bases later in the inning. Oregon relief pitcher Ryne Nelson walked in the next run, giving Fresno State the 4-1 lead.
Fresno State added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Jack Noble came in for Nelson and loaded the bases, allowing one run on a passed ball.
“If that’s going to happen we’re going to have to be better offensively,” Horton said.