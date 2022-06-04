The Ducks will fly another day.

Oregon baseball kept its season alive in the Louisville Regional with an 18-6 thumping of Southeast Missouri State on Saturday. They recorded 26 hits, which set the school record and the Pac-12 record for hits in a postseason game.

Brennan Milone had a dominant day at the plate for the second game in a row, going 5-for-6 with a homer. Every Oregon starter had at least one hit, while seven players had multiple hits.

Tanner Smith led off the game with a single. It was his 82nd hit of the year, which also set a school record. He stole second but was thrown out trying to take third.

The Ducks still managed to take an early lead, as Milone smashed a solo home run to left field. It was already Milone’s fourth extra-base hit and second homer of the tournament.

Isaac Ayon came out of the gates shaky, but he recorded a swinging strikeout on a ball out of the zone and was helped by a diving play from Josh Kasevich to pitch a scoreless first.

The Ducks’ offense laid it on in the second. Sam Novitske hit a two-run double, Gavin Grant singled and Colby Shade demolished a three-run homer. They added one more on an Anthony Hall sacrifice fly, scoring seven runs in the inning and making it an 8-0 game.

Ayon walked the first two batters in the bottom of the second. A double play helped limit the damage, but the Redhawks got on the board. They added a second run with a solo shot off Ayon in the third inning.

The Ducks didn’t let up, scoring three more in the fourth. Kasevich and Hall each hit an RBI double, and Novitske’s sacrifice fly made it 11-2.

Gifted a large lead, Ayon still struggled to settle in. He gave up a walk and three singles in the fourth, closing the gap to 11-5.

Ayon’s iffy performance didn’t matter as Oregon poured on four more runs in the sixth inning. They received RBI singles from four different players in the inning, including another hit from Milone.

Just for good measure, the Ducks added another three-spot in the eighth as Kasevich smacked a two-run triple and Hall hit an RBI infield single.

Right-hander Matt Dallas gave a strong performance out of the bullpen for Oregon, pitching three scoreless innings after Ayon only threw four. Dallas gave up only one hit and struck out three.

Dylan Sabia surrendered a solo homer in the ninth, but he capped off the Ducks’ luxurious 18-6 victory. The win kept Oregon alive in the regional and ended Southeast Missouri State’s season.

The Ducks will play at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday against the loser of Louisville and Michigan’s Saturday matchup. It will be another elimination game for both teams.