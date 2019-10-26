All four doubles teams advanced to the second round for the Oregon men’s tennis team on Friday at the ITA Regionals in Palo Alto; the Ducks also earned four spots in the round of 16 of the singles draw.
Freshman Jesper Klöv-Nilsson and junior Riki Oshima both won two singles and one doubles match on Friday. Klöv-Nilsson bested Gonzaga’s Eric Hadigian, 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 in his singles match, while Oshima defeated UC Davis’ Dariush Jalali, 6-1, 6-2. The pair then won their doubles match together over Pacific, 8-4.
Sophomore Joshua Charlton won two singles matches of his own on Friday, over Santa Clara’s Arthur Neuhaus and St. Mary’s’ James Watt. He and doubles partner Ty Gentry did not play as a pair on Friday as a result of their first-round bye earned as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
Emmanuel Coste was also the recipient of a first-round bye, this time in the singles draw; in the second round, he defeated Gonzaga’s Matthew Hollingworth, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Paired with Giorgio Soemarno in the doubles draw, the two defeated UC Davis’ pairing, 8-4.
Brandon Lam and Luke Vandecasteele also advanced as a pair in the doubles draw for the Ducks.
The Ducks will be back in action at the ITA Regionals on Saturday in Palo Alto.
