A clash of emerald green and burnt orange took place as the undefeated Ducks hosted the University of Texas Longhorns to a 1-1 draw at Papé Field on Thursday night.

The Ducks came into the game with six typical starters unavailable, including sophomore striker Callan Harrington, USC transfer Bel Rolley and midfield menace True Dydasco.

“It’s about people knowing their roles and understanding information,” Coach Graeme Abel said. “When people don’t see their names on the starting lineups, it’s easy for them to switch off. Everyone’s been involved, listened and when they’ve been called, be able to execute their role.”

Longhorn Lexi Missimo capitalized on a poor clearance in the Oregon box, sending a volley past Leah Freeman at point-blank range to put Texas up 1-0.

The first half was battled primarily in the middle of the field. The Ducks had a tough time dealing with the Texas pacey attacks on the wing from Holly Ward and the direct runs of Trinity Byars.

The defensive effort and few options for substitutes taxed the Ducks, who lacked the ability to get bodies up the field for counter attack opportunities.

Oregon failed to register a shot until the 31st minute, when Alice Barbieri had an effort from well outside the Texas box. They were outshot by the Longhorns 11-1 in the first 45 minutes.

In the 78th minute, a terrific first touch, turn and diagonal pass into space from Zoe Hasenauer at the top of the Texas box set Jordan Snyder up for a one-on-one with keeper Savannah Madden. Snyder slipped the ball past Madden and into the net to tie the game 1-1. The goal and the senior’s teammates celebrating brought tears to the eyes of Snyder.

“It started with our backline,” Snyder said. “Zoe got it, played a perfect ball and all I had to do was put it in the back of the net. So, I give all my credit to Zoe and our team.”

Oregon had a second half surge. The offensive pressure aided them for three corner kicks and a threatening freekick from Chai Cortez between 62nd and 67th minutes, but the Ducks failed to exploit the opportunities.

“The team grew up as a team tonight,” Abel said. “To be a disciplined unit like that and take the chances when we create them, it was a really good team performance. We still have got to be better on the attacking side of the ball, don't get me wrong.”

Texas, one of the tougher non-conference opponents for Oregon, a team that came into the match having scored 15 goals in their last four games, with a lone loss coming from the number one ranked University of North Carolina Tarheels in the second game of their season.

“Everyone knows that Texas is big and strong and fast,” Ainsly Fink said after her first Oregon start. “We knew going into it that they were going to be good opponents and we just had to match their grit. We just had to know us and play our game.“

The undefeated Ducks’ next test will come against Boise State at Papé Field on Sunday at 1 p.m.