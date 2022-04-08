The offensive line took another hit to the depth chart for the Ducks on Friday. On Sunday, former 4-star recruit Jonathan Denis hit the portal after missing the entire 2021 season with an injury. Former 3-star recruit Jaylan Jeffers joined him in the portal on Friday, as first reported by On3sports.

Jeffers is a redshirt freshman out of the 2020 class. He only saw playing time in one game during his two-year Oregon career and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Jeffers comes out of Saguro High School in Arizona and becomes the fifth player to hit the portal since the start of the new year. The hit to the depth chart will surely have future complications, but for the upcoming season, the team returns five starters on the front line.