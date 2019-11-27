Oregon volleyball dropped its final road game to the Colorado Buffaloes in consecutive sets on Wednesday. Senior Ronika Stone had nine kills and a match-high seven blocks. Brooke Nuneviller and Morgan Lewis registered seven kills each. Along with her seven kills, Nuneviller scored two service aces and a pair of blocks.
In a highly contested first set, the two teams traded points until Colorado rattled off three straight points and took the first match from the Ducks, 28-27.
The score stood at 6-6 when Oregon pulled ahead and took a 12-9 lead in the second set. Colorado took a 21-18 lead, but once again the Ducks managed to tie the set at 23. The Buffs scored back-to-back points and won the second set to claim a 2-0 match lead.
In the third set, Colorado went on a 6-2 run which prompted Oregon head coach Matt Ulmer to call a timeout. A positive response by the Ducks cut the CU lead to just one, 19-18.
Colorado then called a timeout of their own to regroup. The home team rebounded and took a 24-19 lead. Another timeout by Colorado proved worthy, as its first play out of the timeout ended the series and gave Colorado the sweep.
The Ducks head back to Eugene for their final game of the 2019 season on Friday when they face the rival Oregon State Beavers. Seniors Willow Johnson, Taylor Borup, and Stone will be honored as they play their final game in a University of Oregon jersey.