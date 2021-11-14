A risky steal attempt sent the ball across halfcourt in the second quarter. Two Ducks hit the floor in a scamper for the ball as it went out of bounds with one second left on the shot clock. The score was still only 36-13, but the outcome felt like it was already predetermined.
Energy is the word to describe the effort by the Ducks on Sunday, as their lockdown 3-2 zone defense dismantled the Dixie State Trailblazers at Matthew Knight Arena. The Blazers ended with a season-high 21 turnovers.
Sophomore forward Kylee Watson was a perfect 8-8 going for 16 points and playing a huge role on the defensive side with three steals. Watson’s role was enhanced after losing junior forward Nyara Sabally in the season opener.
“I knew I had to come out and play hard and do the little things,” Watson said. “My biggest thing was just not letting my teammates down, not letting my coaches down –– and being that energy that usually comes off the bench.”
The first half showed how much depth Oregon has on its roster. A whopping six players ended in double-digit scoring despite losing star guard Te-Hina Paopao early.
“I think we are really unselfish and that’s a great quality to have,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “Six in double figures –– that’s terrific. Top to bottom I thought we played very well.”
Sedona Prince and Paopao were both honored pre-game for their gold medal efforts over the summer. Paopao made her season debut after missing the season opener due to an injury. The debut ended fast. She recorded only three minutes before ending her night in street clothes.
The bench on this Oregon team shined; three players ended with double-digit points.
Dixie State came into the game with three players averaging over 15 points through their first two contests. None of them eclipsed over 9 points on Sunday. The entire Blazer team struggled to get anything going.
The Ducks’ length made it nearly impossible to get any points in the paint, resulting in a barrage of 30 three-point attempts.
The Oregon crowd was at their loudest during the fourth quarter, and the Ducks used that to their advantage. Dixie State was only able to put up 4 points in the final quarter, ending with 35 for the night.
The No. 10 Ducks leave Eugene winning both contests convincingly. Next they prepare for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas. The health of starters Sabally and Paopao is still to be determined for the tournament, but the depth of this team provides some cushion.
Their first contest comes on Saturday, Nov. 20, when they face the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners.