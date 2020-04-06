Saint Peter’s freshman combo guard Aaron Estrada announced Monday that he will transfer to Oregon. The former three-star recruit from Newark, New Jersey, chose the Ducks over Creighton and Syracuse.
In his first and only year as a Saint Peters Peacock, the freshman averaged 8.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists, playing just under 20 minutes per game. His numbers earned him MAAC Freshman of the Year honors.
Estrada will sit out the 2020-21 season before becoming eligible to play for head coach Dana Altman and the Ducks in 2021-22 as a redshirt sophomore. However, the NCAA will soon undergo voting on a measure that would allow transfers a one-time waiver — due to COVID-19 fallout — which could allow Estrada to play this coming season.
No matter when he suits up, Estrada brings excellent versatility and depth to Oregon’s guard rotation. In Payton Pritchard’s absence lies rising junior Will Richardson and incoming freshman Jalen Terry at point guard. Estrada has proven capable of playing either guard spot, which will be crucial as he carves out a role for himself.
Despite playing in the MAAC, he proved he can compete with major programs. In three games against UConn, St. John’s and Providence, the freshman averaged 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 52% from the field.