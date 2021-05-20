The Oregon Ducks basketball team won the race for Syracuse transfer Quincy Guerrier, who announced his commitment to Oregon on his personal twitter Thursday.
Along with De’vion Harmon and Rivaldo Soares, Guerrier is the third addition that head coach Dana Altman has made to bolster his team’s talent after losing four of last year’s five starters.
Guerrier was a vital piece on the defensive side during Syracuse’s Sweet 16 run in March. He showcased his athleticism, posting two blocks per game.
Although he only averaged 7.7 points per game in the tournament, Guerrier found ways to produce offense in the regular season. The sophomore wing averaged 13.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.
Over his two seasons at Syracuse, Guerrier showed grit and strong work ethic, improving his point totals from 6.9 to 13.7 and increasing his three-point percentage from 12.5% on 0.8 attempts per game to 31.1% on 2.6 attempts per game.
As a 6-foot-7 wing, Guerrier will fit right into Altman’s small-ball system. Guerrier has the ability to guard all five positions and protect the rim. Additionally, he can get out in transition and play above the rim.