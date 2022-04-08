It took over three months for Oregon to land its second commitment in the 2023 class. Cole Martin, son of new defensive backs coach “Coach Meat,” committed on the first day of 2022. On Friday, the Ducks secured interior defensive lineman Tevita Pome’e, joining Martin as the only members in the 2023 recruiting class.

Pome’e is a 3-star recruit out of Layton, Utah, and chose Oregon over a handful of Pac-12 schools. Utah was arguably the top competitor to gain his commitment, but he chose to not stay in his home state.

Pome’e is a 6-foot-3, 315-pound lineman who sees time on both sides of the ball. In his junior season he contributed 53 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

He ranks as the No. 7 player out of Utah and has the size to contribute early once he joins the team in the 2023-24 season. Lanning and Co. hope that his commitment gets the ball rolling as the Ducks are high on the list of many other top 2023 recruits.

His commitment increases the pipeline from Utah to Eugene even further, as he joins the Sewell brothers and Jackson Powers-Johnson who are also Utah natives to join the Ducks in recent years.